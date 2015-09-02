San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Cody Hall was called up from Triple-A Sacramento. The 27-year-old Hall will be looking to make his major league debut. Hall went 1-3 with a 3.46 ERA and three saves in 43 relief appearances with the River Cats this season, his first at Triple-A.

C Hector Sanchez was promoted from Triple-A Sacramento. This is the second call-up this season for Sanchez, who is hitting .154 in 25 games (nine starts) with the Giants this season.

INF Nick Noonan had his contract purchased from Triple-A Sacramento. Noonan’s addition helps fill the void left by injuries to INF Joe Panik, who is on the DL, and ailing SS Brandon Crawford, who sat out Tuesday’s game with a sore calf.

RHP Tim Hudson was activated from the 15-day disabled list. Hudson, who has been out since July 31 with a right shoulder strain, gave up a hit in one-third of an inning in relief in Tuesday’s defeat by the Dodgers. Hudson could work his way back into the starting rotation, but manager Bruce Bochy is cautious about his return as a starter.

OF Alejandro De Aza, who was obtained in a trade with the Boston Red Sox on Monday night, got the start in LF against the Dodgers. De Aza went 0-for-4 and struck out looking in the seventh inning. That at-bat came with runners at second and third with one out. Giants manager Bruce Bochy was furious about the call by home plate ump Mark Winters and was ejected before the bottom of the seventh inning. De Aza was acquired from the Red Sox Monday night in exchange for minor league LHP Luis Ysla.

OF Angel Pagan was activated from the DL. Pagan went 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.

OF Justin Maxwell was designated for assignment. Maxwell, who batted .209 with seven home runs in 249 at-bats, was made expendable since the Giants needed infielders because of injuries. The team also acquired OF Alejandro De Aza in a trade with the Boston Red Sox on Monday night. “It’s never an easy thing to do,” manager Bruce Bochy said of Maxwell’s status. “His playing time did get cut (recently). He was having a hard time getting his timing. He did a nice job for us.”

LHP Madison Bumgarner (16-7) struck out eight, but gave up two runs on eight hits with a walk in seven innings in Tuesday’s setback to the Dodgers. Bumgarner, who pitched well for the most part in a duel with RHP Zack Greinke, had his five-game winning streak snapped. “Bum, he just made a mistake for that second run there, but he threw well,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said, referring to a seventh-inning home run by CF Joc Pederson. “Both games have been good baseball, hard-fought games. You hate to lose (by) one run, but it’s just two good teams going at it.”

SS Brandon Crawford wasn’t in the starting lineup, one day after returning from a five-game absence because of a tight left oblique. Crawford was hit by a pitch in his lower left calf in Monday’s loss to the Dodgers. Manager Bruce Bochy said Crawford might miss the next two games. “He’s pretty sore,” Bochy said. “He’s getting treatment. We’ll see how he’s doing tomorrow. It’s going to be day-to-day with him. They hit him pretty good.”