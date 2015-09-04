San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Cody Hall made his major league debut. He gave up two runs on Nolan Arenado’s two-run homer and five hits in 1 2/3 innings. The Giants recalled Hall on Tuesday from Triple-A Sacramento where he went 1-3 with three saves and a 3.46 ERA in 43 appearances. The Giants drafted Hall, 27, in the 19th round in 2011 out of Southern University.

2B Joe Panik (back inflammation) began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Sacramento, played three innings and went 0-for-2. Panik is scheduled to play three games with Sacramento. If all goes well, he could be activated Monday. Panik, who has missed the Giants’ past 31 games, is hitting .309 (116-for-375) in 97 games with 25 doubles, seven homers and 35 RBIs. He has a .374 on-base percentage and a .443 slugging percentage.

RHP Ryan Vogelsong pitched three innings, leaving after facing three batters in the fourth. He allowed a career-high tying 11 hits and eight runs, including a season-high seven earned runs. He has now pitched 4 2/3 innings or less in his past three starts, losing each of them and allowing 25 hits and 15 runs, 14 earned, in 11 innings overall for an 11.45 ERA. After 290 at-bats without a home run, Vogelsong hit the first of his career, a two-run shot in the third. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Vogelsong is the oldest player in franchise history -- 38 years, 43 days -- at the time of his first home run.

RHP Tim Lincecum is facing a five-month rehab period after undergoing surgery on his left hip Thursday.

SS Brandon Crawford was not in the lineup. He didn’t play the previous two games due to a swollen left calf, the result of being hit by a pitch Monday.

SS Brandon Crawford did not play for the third game in a row due to a swollen left calf, the result of being hit by a pitch from Chris Hatcher on Monday in Los Angeles. Before the game, manager Bruce Bochy said, ”It hit him pretty good. I saw the swelling. My hope was (he could be in the lineup) today. There is a possibility. He could take (batting practice), field some balls and say, ‘You know what, I‘m good to go.“ There’s a possibility I could change the lineup after batting practice.” Crawford, who missed five games from Aug. 26-30 with tightness in his left oblique, has two hits in his past 24 at-bats.