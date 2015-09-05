FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 6, 2015 / 3:58 AM / 2 years ago

San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

2B Joe Panik (back inflammation) played his second rehab game at Triple-A Sacramento, played six innings at second base and went 1-for-3 against Albuquerque. Panik is scheduled to play one more game with Sacramento and, if all goes well, he will be activated Monday at Arizona. Panik, who has missed the Giants’ past 31 games, is hitting .309 (116-for-375) in 97 games with 25 doubles, seven homers and 35 RBIs. He has a .374 on-base percentage and a .443 slugging percentage.

RHP Matt Cain (elbow nerve irritation) began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Sacramento and gave up one hit in two scoreless innings against Albuquerque with three strikeouts while throwing 32 pitches, 23 strikes. Cain began the season on the disabled list with a flexor tendon strain and missed 79 games. In 10 starts with the Giants from July 2-Aug. 25, Cain is 2-4 with a 6.15 ERA. He was placed on the disabled list Aug. 28 retroactive to Aug. 26 and is eligible to be activated Sept. 10.

C Buster Posey went 1-for-3 to extend his hitting streak to six games. His fifth-inning double is Posey’s only extra-base hit in that span. During his streak, Posey is batting .520 (13-for-25).

SS Brandon Crawford was back in the lineup and went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts after missing three games due to a swollen left calf, the result of getting hit with a pitch Monday. Manager Bruce Bochy said, “He came out early, did some running with (trainer) with Dave Groeschner. Feels like he can go, so he’s out there. I’ll talk to him after (batting practice) and see how he’s doing. If I have to change it, I will, but that’s why I put his name in the lineup to start tonight.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.