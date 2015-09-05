San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

2B Joe Panik (back inflammation) played his second rehab game at Triple-A Sacramento, played six innings at second base and went 1-for-3 against Albuquerque. Panik is scheduled to play one more game with Sacramento and, if all goes well, he will be activated Monday at Arizona. Panik, who has missed the Giants’ past 31 games, is hitting .309 (116-for-375) in 97 games with 25 doubles, seven homers and 35 RBIs. He has a .374 on-base percentage and a .443 slugging percentage.

RHP Matt Cain (elbow nerve irritation) began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Sacramento and gave up one hit in two scoreless innings against Albuquerque with three strikeouts while throwing 32 pitches, 23 strikes. Cain began the season on the disabled list with a flexor tendon strain and missed 79 games. In 10 starts with the Giants from July 2-Aug. 25, Cain is 2-4 with a 6.15 ERA. He was placed on the disabled list Aug. 28 retroactive to Aug. 26 and is eligible to be activated Sept. 10.

C Buster Posey went 1-for-3 to extend his hitting streak to six games. His fifth-inning double is Posey’s only extra-base hit in that span. During his streak, Posey is batting .520 (13-for-25).

SS Brandon Crawford was back in the lineup and went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts after missing three games due to a swollen left calf, the result of getting hit with a pitch Monday. Manager Bruce Bochy said, “He came out early, did some running with (trainer) with Dave Groeschner. Feels like he can go, so he’s out there. I’ll talk to him after (batting practice) and see how he’s doing. If I have to change it, I will, but that’s why I put his name in the lineup to start tonight.”