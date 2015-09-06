San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

OF Ryan Lollis reported to Triple-A Sacramento.

2B Joe Panik (back inflammation) went 0-for-4 and played eight innings for Triple-A Sacramento in his third and final rehab game.

C Andrew Susac had the sore ligament in his right wrist examined by a hand specialist in San Francisco.

C Hector Sanchez left the game in the fourth with a left ankle sprain.

OF Nori Aoki was scheduled to be in the lineup but post-concussion fears kept him out.

RHP Jake Peavy allowed four hits and three runs in 5 2/3 innings with one walk and five strikeouts. He had a career-high two doubles, going 2-for-3 with one RBI and one run scored. It was Peavy’s 12th multihit game and first since April 19, 2007, against Arizona while with San Diego. Peavy is the first Giants pitcher with two doubles in a game since Russ Ortiz on Sept. 13, 2002, at San Diego. The doubles were Peavy’s first extra-base hits since he doubled on Sept. 25, also at Coors Field, while pitching for Boston.

RHP Matt Cain (elbow nerve irritation) is scheduled to make another rehab appearance Monday.

OF Justin Maxwell was outrighted to Sacramento and will report there after being designated for assignment.

C Buster Posey was not in the lineup as manager Bruce Bochy gave him a break.