San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

INF Kelby Tomlinson has filled in well for 2B Joe Panik. However, with Panik due to be activated Monday, Tomlinson is headed to the bench. Tomlinson is hitting .306 (26-for-85) with three doubles, two triples, one homer, 13 RBIs with a .372 on-base percentage. Manager Bruce Bochy said, “This kid’s done a terrific job. We had a need, and he filled the need more than we even expected. I love the way he competes at the plate. I’ve been pleased with his defense. He hasn’t played a lot of second base, but he’s done a nice job there. Good range, I think he’s getting better on the double play. He gives you speed. This kid should be really proud of himself.”

C Andrew Susac (right wrist sprain) was placed on the 60-day disabled list to make room on the 40-man roster for C Jackson Williams, whom the Giants brought up after C Hector Sanchez was injured Saturday night. In 52 games this season with the Giants, Susac hit .218 (29-for-133) with three homers and 14 RBIs.

C Hector Sanchez sustained a left ankle sprain, a left hamstring strain and a mild left mid-foot sprain as he lunged to reach first base in the fourth inning Saturday night. He is out for the rest of the regular season. Sanchez put down a bunt with one out and a runner on first, but 3B Nolan Arenado made a terrific barehanded pickup, and his throw barely beat Sanchez. Giants manager Bruce Bochy said, “Unbelievable what happened on that 90-foot run. Strained his hamstring, strained his mid-foot and rolled his ankle. Three injuries in one shot. I don’t know which happened first. You wouldn’t think running 90 feet would be that hazardous. And it’s hard to lay down a better bunt.”

OF Nori Aoki is scheduled to fly to Pittsburgh on Tuesday and be examined there Wednesday by Dr. Michael Collins, a concussion specialist. Aoki was scheduled to start Saturday night, but that morning he called Giants trainer Dave Groeschner and reported post-concussion symptoms and said he was dealing with them for a while. Aoki was hit in the helmet with a pitch Aug. 9, and he returned from the concussion disabled list Aug. 20.

LHP Jeremy Affeldt (torn left patellar ligament) threw a bullpen session Saturday, and he will be activated Tuesday at Arizona. He twisted the knee while playing with his three sons on a Giants off day Aug. 24. In 44 games, Affeldt is 2-2 with a 5.46 ERA.

RHP Matt Cain (elbow nerve irritation) is scheduled to be activated by the Giants on Thursday after making a second rehab appearance Monday for Triple-A Sacramento and throwing about 35 pitches. In his first rehab game Friday, Cain pitched two scoreless innings in relief and allowed one hit with three strikeouts while throwing 32 pitches, 23 strikes. Cain began the season on the disabled list with a flexor tendon strain and missed 79 games. In 10 starts with the Giants from July 2-Aug. 25, Cain went 2-4 with a 6.15 ERA. He was placed on the disabled list retroactive to Aug. 26 and is eligible to be activated Thursday.

C Jackson Williams had his contract selected from Double-A Richmond, and he joined the Giants as their backup catcher after Hector Sanchez was injured Saturday night. Williams, 29, was the Giants’ first-round draft pick in 2007 out of the University of Oklahoma and played in their organization until 2013 without reaching the big leagues. Williams said, “From day one when I got drafted by the Giants, the plan was to play with them. It finally happened, obviously not in the way that I envisioned it. But it happened, and I‘m more than happy to be here.” Williams hit .228 with 18 RBIs in 83 games at Richmond.

C Buster Posey hit his 100th career home run Sunday at Colorado. It was his first in his past 30 games and 115 at-bats since he last homered Aug. 3 at Atlanta. Posey joins Tom Haller (107 homers) as the only catchers in Giants history to hit at least 100 home runs, and he is the 17th catcher in major league history to reach the milestone in his first seven seasons. He also doubled, giving him his first game with multiple extra-base hits since Aug. 1 at Texas. Posey said, “It’s special. If you had told me when I was kid that I’d have 100 home runs in the major leagues one day, it would probably put a pretty good smile on my face.”

LHP Madison Bumgarner gave up nine hits and four runs in six innings at Colorado but improved to 17-7. He tied a season low with three strikeouts. The nine hits and four earned runs were the most he yielded since July 31, a span of seven starts. Bumgarner loaded the bases with no outs in the first and fifth and gave up two runs in each inning. “You obviously want better,” he said, “but when it’s all said and done, you’re able to go back on it and look, it’s really not too bad for this ballpark, getting out of it with giving up a couple of runs. It could have been much worse.”