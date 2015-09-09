San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Cory Gearrin had his contract purchased from Triple-A Sacramento, where he went 2-2 with a 2.72 ERA. He appeared in 77 games with Atlanta from 2011-13 before missing 2014 following Tommy John surgery.

C Hector Sanchez was placed the 60-day disabled list to make room on the 40-man roster for RHP Cory Gearrin. Sanchez sustained a mild left mid-foot sprain, a sprained left ankle and a left hamstring strain Saturday.

LHP Jeremy Affeldt was activated from the disabled list Tuesday. He was out since Aug. 24 after sustaining a subluxation of his left knee while playing with his kids during an off day near the family home in Spokane, Wash. Affeldt, 2-2 with a 5.46 ERA, missed 34 games this season with shoulder and knee injuries.