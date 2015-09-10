San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Cory Gearrin was purchased from Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday. Gearrin was 2-2 with a 2.72 ERA in 33 relief appearances for the River Cats this season. “I look forward to getting him in a game and getting a look at him,” manager Bruce Bochy said. Gearrin appeared in 77 games with Atlanta from 2011-13 before undergoing Tommy John surgery that cost him the 2014 season.

2B Joe Panik reached base four times in his first since start Aug. 1. He walked in the first inning, doubled in a run in the third, was hit by a pitch in the fourth inning and homered in the ninth. Panik suffered a sprained finger, manager Bruce Bochy said, when he and Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt collided as Panik fielded a ground ball in the fourth inning, but he remained in the game and should not miss time.

RHP Tim Hudson gave up four hits and a run in six innings while winning his first game since July 26 before confirming afterward that he will retire after this season. “This is definitely my last year, for sure,” Hudson said after his seventh victory of the season. “I feel like it is the right thing for me to do. It is the right time for me and my family. Nights like tonight ... it is very gratifying to be able to go out there at this stage in my career to feel like I‘m really giving the team a chance to win.” Hudson, 40, had not started since July 26 and had pitched only in relief since being activated Sept. 1. At 40, Hudson is the oldest Giants pitcher to homer since Steve Carlton hit one in 1986, at age 41. “BP (batting practice) is over-rated,” Hudson said. Hudson is 10-2 with a 2.31 ERA in 15 career starts against Arizona, 3-2 in his last five.

SS Brandon Crawford was removed from Tuesday’s game in the last of the fourth inning with tightness in his left calf and his left oblique, the Giants reported, and could miss several games, manager Bruce Bochy said. “I think one’s affecting the other,” Bochy said. “He’s going to need a couple of days. Hopefully not more. It was pretty evident when you watch him.” Crawford struck out in his two at-bats and is mired in a 4-for-44 skid that has dropped his batting average from .272 to .255. He has career highs in doubles (30), homers (19) and RBIs (77) this season.