San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

INF Kelby Tomlinson has impressed the Giants since being called up because of Joe Panik’s balky bat. Tomlinson has played well, but he’s smart enough to know an All-Star in Panik is blocking his path. So Tomlinson is going to work in the outfield this offseason to increase his worth. Tomlinson has played second base, shortstop and third base in his five minor-league seasons, but never the outfield. With Panik expected back in full health for training camp, Tomlinson is expanding his options.

1B Brandon Belt (concussion) was undergoing tests and wasn’t with the club. He exited Friday’s game in the ninth inning after experience concussion symptoms. He was struck in the head on Sept. 15 when he hit his head against an infielder’s knee diving into second base. He had originally passed the concussion tests.

OF Juan Perez is likely done for the year with an oblique injury. “I would be surprised if he came back,‘’ manager Bruce Bochy said. Perez was called up on Aug. 11 to take the roster spot of Angel Pagan. Perez said he probably won’t play winter ball this year as well. ”I need to give my body a rest,‘’ he said.

OF Hunter Pence has yet to diminish his hope of playing again this season. ”He’s still hopeful to get out there,‘’ manager Bruce Bochy said. Pence has missed the Giants last 32 games with a strained left oblique.

C Buster Posey was in the original lineup, then manager Bruce Bochy thought better of it. Posey has been bothered by a sore hip. “We think he can use another day,‘’ Bochy said. ”He should be good to go on (Wednesday).''