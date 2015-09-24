San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

OF Daniel Carbonell, designated for assignment by the Giants on Sept. 16, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento. Carbonell, 24, hit a combined .220/.261/.319 with seven homers, 39 RBIs and 18 stolen bases over 122 games in Double-A and Triple-A this year.

1B Brandon Belt (concussion) is not with the club. He was traveling to Pittsburgh, where he will undergo tests. He exited Friday’s game in the ninth inning after experiencing concussion symptoms. He was struck in the head on Sept. 15 when he hit his head against an infielder’s knee diving into second base. He had originally passed the concussion tests.

OF Juan Perez was placed on the 60-day DL with an oblique injury, clearing a spot for INF/OF Kevin Frandsen on the 40-man roster. Perez left Sunday’s game and he hadn’t played since. Perez said for the first time in six years he will likely rest this offseason instead of playing winter ball.

INF/OF Kevin Frandsen had his contract purchased from Triple-A Sacramento. He opened his major league career with San Francisco, playing with the Giants from 2006-08. Frandsen, 33, spent all of this season in Triple-A, hitting .280 with four homers in 112 games. He played 105 games for the Washington Nationals last year, batting .259 with one homer. Frandsen was signed to address the team’s depth issues, especially at first base. ”We need some help over there,‘’ manager Bruce Bochy said. Starter Brandon Belt isn’t available with a concussion.

C/1B Buster Posey was back in the Giants’ lineup at first base after sitting out Tuesday due to sore hip.

C Buster Posey returned to the lineup after getting Tuesday off with a sore hip. Manager Bruce Bochy said with Monday’s off day, he was good to get Posey two straight days off his feet. ”He’s been going pretty hard lately,‘’ Bochy said.

OF Mac Williamson got his first major-league at-bat and it came against flame-throwing Craig Kimbrel. ”It really wasn’t fair to throw him out there like that,‘’ manager Bruce Bochy said. But Bochy had little choices remaining on the bench. Williamson struck out.