San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

3B Matt Duffy went 3-for-5 with a double and two steals Thursday. The two steals made Duffy only the third rookie in Giants history to have 70 runs, 70 RBIs and 10 steals. He joins Orlando Cepeda (1958: 96 RBIs, 88 runs, 15 steals) and Chili Davis (1982: 76 RBIs, 86 runs, 24 steals). Duffy has 71 RBIs, 71 runs scored and 11 steals.

CF Angel Pagan had two doubles Thursday night, his first two-double game since April 6. Only 26 of Pagan’s 128 hits this season have gone for extra bases.

1B Kevin Frandsen made his first start for the Giants since 2009, going 0-for-4 Thursday. Frandsen thought his season ended with the conclusion of Triple-A Sacramento’s season Sept. 8. However, he had his contract purchased by the Giants on Wednesday due to numerous injuries to other players. He was so sure his season was over that Frandsen purchased tickets to the Giants’ game in Oakland on Saturday night so he could see former teammate and close friend Barry Zito pitch.

SS Brandon Crawford homered leading off the second inning Thursday night to extend his career highs in home runs (20) and RBIs (81). After homering, Crawford was intentionally walked in his second plate appearance and pitched around and walked in his third plate appearance.