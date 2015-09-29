San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

C Trevor Brown stunned Cy Young Award candidate RHP Zack Greinke with a two-run double in Monday’s win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Brown had totaled just three RBIs in his first 22 at-bats for the Giants before slicing one into the gap in right-center field in the second inning of the 3-2, 12-inning victory. Brown also caught all 12 innings of the win.

LF Jarrett Parker cooled off a bit in Monday’s win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Up against Cy Young Award candidate RHP Zack Greinke, Parker struck out three times, grounded out and walked in the 3-2, 12-inning win. Parker was promoted to the No. 2 spot in the Giants’ lineup for the game after having hit .400 in his first 15 big-league games.

RHP Jake Peavy came through with arguably his best performance of the season when the Giants needed it most Monday night in his club’s win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The veteran didn’t get credited with a win, but he did leave with a 2-1 lead after pitching seven innings of three-hit, one-run ball. Peavy has gone 2-0 with a 1.38 ERA in his last four starts, allowing just a .172 batting average over that stretch.

OF Alejandro De Aza recorded the fourth walk-off RBI of his career Monday night in the Giants’ 3-2, 12-inning win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. De Aza’s sacrifice fly drove in RF Marlon Byrd with the game-winner. It was De Aza’s first walk-off RBI since Aug. 13, 2013, when he beat the Detroit Tigers as a member of the Chicago White Sox.

LHP Madison Bumgarner will attempt to keep the Giants’ postseason hopes alive when he faces the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night. Any loss by the Giants in their four-game series against the Dodgers would result in San Francisco’s elimination from the playoff race. Bumgarner will go head-to-head with Dodgers ace LHP Clayton Kershaw, but that’s nothing new. Bumgarner has 2-1 and 4-0 wins over Kershaw already this season.