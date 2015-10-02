San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Chris Heston has a chance to pad his impressive rookie-season stats when he opens a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies on Friday night. Heston (12-10) already has assured he will finish the season as the winningest rookie. He currently ranks third in both strikeouts (138) and ERA (3.62) among pitchers who have started 15 or more games. Heston has faced the Rockies four times this season, going 2-2 with a 5.70 ERA. Three of those starts were at Colorado.

LHP Jeremy Affeldt announced his retirement before Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, effective at season’s end. Coincidentally, Affeldt followed RHP Tim Hudson on the mound when the Giants starter was pulled from the final start of his career. Affeldt allowed two inherited runners to score, but allowed only one hit among the four batters he faced. Affeldt is expected to get at least one more relief appearance before season’s end.

RHP Tim Hudson wrapped up a 17-year career with a 2 1/3-inning start Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hudson took the loss in the 3-2 defeat, but nonetheless walked off the mound one final time as the winningest active pitcher with 222 wins. Hudson struck out 2,080 in 3,126 2/3 innings, and compiled a 3.49 ERA.

RHP Yusmeiro Petit will start Sunday’s regular-season finale against the San Diego Padres in place of LHP Madison Bumgarner. Used mostly as the Giants’ long reliever, Petit embraced the role, posting a 1.80 ERA in his last 13 appearances. He will take a 1-1 record and 3.65 ERA to the mound.

LHP Madison Bumgarner has been scratched from his scheduled start in the regular-season finale Sunday. With the Giants having already been eliminated from the playoffs, manager Bruce Bochy made the decision Thursday to substitute RHP Yusmeiro Petit for his ace. Bumgarner will finish the season with 18 wins.