San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Chris Heston had a chance to match RHP Matt Cain’s rookie-season win total Friday night. Instead, he went into his first offseason having endured arguably his worst start of the season. Heston was bombed for eight runs on eight hits in 3 2/3 innings in Friday’s 9-3 loss to the Colorado Rockies. He finished his rookie season a 12-11 record. He led all National League rookies in wins.

3B Matt Duffy was voted by Giants players and coaches as the winner of the annual Willie Mac Award, given to the player who best exemplifies the spirit and leadership of 1B Willie McCovey, one of the franchise’s all-time greats. Duffy has driven in 76 runs this season, and needs just four more to become one of just four Giants rookies ever to record 80 RBIs. He went 1-for-4 in Friday’s loss to Colorado, finishing the night with a .297 batting average.

RHP Jake Peavy really wanted to make the playoffs this season for selfish reasons. He believes he’s pitching his best ball of the season as the year comes to a close. Peavy helped keep the Giants’ National League West hopes alive with seven strong innings in Monday’s 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. San Francisco nonetheless was eliminated from the West race the next night. Peavy is 6-7 in his career against Saturday’s opponent, the Colorado Rockies, with a 3.98 ERA in 21 career starts.

LF Mac Williamson recorded the first extra-base hit of his Giants career with a triple in the fifth inning of Friday’s loss to Colorado. Williamson had been just 5-for-23, with all singles, before connecting off Rockies RHP Kyle Kendrick for a 400-foot blast to right-center field. Williamson went 1-for-4 in the game to raise his average to .231.

SS Brandon Crawford nearly added to his team lead in home runs with a two-double off the left-field fence in the Giants’ loss to Colorado on Friday night. Crawford, who has 20 homers, is attempting to become the first shortstop to lead the Giants in home runs since SS Bill Dahlen accomplished the feat with seven in 1905. Crawford enters the weekend with a one-homer lead over C Buster Posey.