San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

3B Matt Duffy had two hits including his first home run of the season and drove in four RBIs against the Brewers Monday. Duffy had a very good spring, batting .308 (20-for-65) with 12 runs scored, six doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs in 19 Cactus League games.

CF Denard Span singled, homered and drove in five runs Monday, the most by a Giants player on opening day since Barry Bonds had five RBIs against the Dodgers on April 2, 2002. It was Span’s first game as a Giant; he signed a three-year, $31 million deal with San Francisco in January.

LF Angel Pagan earned an outfield assist Monday by throwing out Scooter Gennett, who was attempting to score from second in the fourth inning. It was the first time Pagan had earned a solo assist catching a runner at home plate from left field.

LHP Madison Bumgarner made his third career opening-day start despite battling leftover symptoms of a flu bug that hobbled him over the weekend. His bases-loaded walk to Chris Carter in the first inning marked just the second time that Bumgarner walked in a run in his career but the Giants ace rebounded to hold Milwaukee to just three runs despite allowing five hits and five walks while striking out six over five innings of work.