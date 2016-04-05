FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
April 6, 2016 / 3:11 AM / a year ago

San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

3B Matt Duffy had two hits including his first home run of the season and drove in four RBIs against the Brewers Monday. Duffy had a very good spring, batting .308 (20-for-65) with 12 runs scored, six doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs in 19 Cactus League games.

CF Denard Span singled, homered and drove in five runs Monday, the most by a Giants player on opening day since Barry Bonds had five RBIs against the Dodgers on April 2, 2002. It was Span’s first game as a Giant; he signed a three-year, $31 million deal with San Francisco in January.

LF Angel Pagan earned an outfield assist Monday by throwing out Scooter Gennett, who was attempting to score from second in the fourth inning. It was the first time Pagan had earned a solo assist catching a runner at home plate from left field.

LHP Madison Bumgarner made his third career opening-day start despite battling leftover symptoms of a flu bug that hobbled him over the weekend. His bases-loaded walk to Chris Carter in the first inning marked just the second time that Bumgarner walked in a run in his career but the Giants ace rebounded to hold Milwaukee to just three runs despite allowing five hits and five walks while striking out six over five innings of work.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.