San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Santiago Casilla worked a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his first save of the season. Casilla had 38 saves for San Francisco in 2015.

RHP Johnny Cueto held the Brewers to one run over seven innings in his debut with the Giants on Tuesday. Cueto is now 10-3 with a 2.79 ERA in 19 career starts against Milwaukee.

C Buster Posey is likely to sit out Wednesday’s series finale against Milwaukee, according to manager Bruce Bochy. The Giants play their home opener Thursday afternoon against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Posey is 2-for-6 with a homer and two walks through two games.

SS Brandon Crawford hit his first home run of the season Tuesday. Crawford also doubled in the ninth inning to record the 19th multiple extra-base-hit game of his career.