San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

C Trevor Brown hit two two-run homers and drove in a career-high four runs. It was the first career multi-homer game of his professional career. He had one four RBI game in the minor leagues on May 7, 2014. Brown is the first Giants player to have his first three hits of the season all be home runs since Kevin Mitchell in 1991.

LF Angel Pagan went 3-for-4 and scored twice. It was his second consecutive multi-hit game and fourth this season. He has now hit safely in six of eight games and is hitting .379 (11-for-29) for the season with 10 runs scored, three doubles, one triple, one homer and three RBI.

RHP Jeff Samardzija became the first Giants pitcher to work eight innings this season. He allowed two runs on six hits and twowalks while throwing 111 pitches, 72 strikes. He’s now 1-0 with a 2.01 ERA in five games, two starts, at Coors Field. The win was his first with the Giants, who signed him as a free agent in the offseason to a five-year, $90 million contract.

C Buster Posey did not play due to a bruised right foot. He was struck with a foul ball off the bat of Chase Utley of the Dodgers on Sunday. Precautionary X-rays were negative, and Posey is expected to play Wednesday night. Manager Bruce Bochy said Posey asked, “How about if I test it and play today?’ I said, ”You know what, let’ just wait until tomorrow.“ And we’re all thinking he’ll be good to go tomorrow. He bruised it pretty good. It’s pretty sore. He needs a break.” Bochy said if this was September, Posey would have been catching. He’s hitting .391 (9-for-23) through his first seven games of the season, with two homers, five RBIs. Posey has a career average of .396 (67-for-169) in 46 games at Coors Field, the highest average among active players, with nine homers and 34 RBIs.