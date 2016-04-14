San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

C Trevor Brown entered Wednesday with a team-leading three home runs after hitting seven home runs in 1,114 career minor league at-bats. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Brown is the first Giants rookie to hit three homers in his first three games of a season since Bobby Thomson in 1947. Brown made his second straight start because Buster Posey was sidelined with a bruised right foot and went 2-for-4 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored. Brown is hitting .417 (5-for-12).

RHP Jake Peavy gave up six runs in four innings on 11 hits, 10 of which went for extra bases -- six doubles, three triples and one homer. It was the most extra-base hits allowed in the San Francisco era of the Giants’ franchise. Sam Jones on Aug. 25, 1960 and Jack Sanford on Sept. 2, 1961 each allowed eight extra-base hits in a game. Prior to Wednesday, the last pitcher to allow 10 extra-base hits in a game was Boston’s Curt Schilling on Aug. 10, 2006, at Kansas City. The only other pitcher over the past 50 seasons to yield 10 extra-base hits in a game was Cleveland’s Luis Tiant on April 18, 1969, against Boston.

RHP Sergio Romo was unavailable due to a sore right elbow and will be sent back to San Francisco on Thursday to be examined. Manager Bruce Bochy said Romo, who last pitched Sunday, said he felt fine Tuesday night. “He got up today and was a little achy,” Bochy said. “For his peace of mind, he needs to get it looked at. Usually he needs a couple days, and he’s fine. But I’ll know tomorrow what’s going on with him.”

C Buster Posey did not play for the second straight day due to a bruised right foot. Posey was struck on his instep Sunday with a foul tip and was still sore when he tested the foot by running Wednesday afternoon. Giants manager Bruce Bochy said of Posey, “He’s not quite ready. He did test it. I can’t tell you for sure he’ll play tomorrow. He may need tomorrow off, too.” Precautionary X-rays after Posey sustained the injury were negative. Manager Bruce Bochy said no further diagnostic tests were planned at this point. “Right now we’re confident he’s going to be fine because of how much it’s improving,” Bochy said. “But there’s always a little concern because it’s still there.”