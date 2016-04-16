San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

INF Ehire Adrianza was played on the disabled list with a fractured left foot.

SS Ehire Adrianza went on the DL with a fractured left foot. He is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks. He was 3-for-10 with a home run and two RBIs.

RHP Derek Law was called up to replace RHP Sergio Romo on the active roster and made his major-league debut Friday. He pitched a scoreless seventh inning by striking out the side but gave up Justin Turner’s triple in between. He regularly threw in the mid- to high-90 mph range.

OF Angel Pagan extended his hitting streak to six games with a third-inning single. He later added a single and a run in the sixth inning. He’s batting .455 (10-for-22) with a double, a home run and an RBI during this streak.

RHP Sergio Romo, placed on the 15-day disabled list with a flexor strain in his right elbow on Thursday, will not throw for at least two weeks. “He needs a couple weeks without throwing,” manager Bruce Bochy said after Thursday’s 11-6 loss to Colorado. “He’s going to be down for a while. I can’t tell you how long.” Head athletic trainer Dave Groeschner said the team will evaluate Romo after the initial two-week period of inactivity. This is the third time Romo’s elbow has sidelined him.

LHP Madison Bumgarner entered Friday’s game with a 2.12 ERA in 13 previous games at Dodger Stadium. But the seven runs he allowed is the most he has ever allowed against the Dodgers, bettering by two the five runs he allowed April 11, 2011. The seven runs allowed also was the most he’s surrendered since May 17, 2013 at Colorado, when he gave up nine (seven earned).

OF Mac Williamson was called up to replace SS Ehire Adrianza on the active roster. He saw action as a pinch hitter and grounded out in the seventh. Williamson appeared last season and had seven hits in 32 at-bats with an RBI.