San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

2B Joe Panik registered his third multi-hit game of the season on Saturday night. Panik went 2-for-5, drove in a run and scored one in a 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Panik raised his average to .256 (11-for-43).

LHP Javier Lopez allowed a home run to a left-handed hitter for the first time since Atlanta Braves 1B Freddie Freeman hit one May 12, 2014. Lopez conceded a two-run homer to Los Angeles Dodgers SS Corey Seager in the eighth inning of the Giants’ 4-3 victory. Lopez faced only two batters; he walked C A.J. Ellis before giving up Seager’s home run.

LF Angel Pagan extended his hitting streak to seven games on Saturday night. Pagan hit a hard ground ball down the left-field line for a single in the third inning before finishing 1-for-3 with an intentional walk. During the streak, Pagan is batting .440 (11-for-25) with one double, one home run and one RBI.

RHP Jeff Samardzija seeks his second victory of the season on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers. In two starts, Samardzija has allowed five runs, five walks and 14 hits in 13 1/3 innings while striking out 11. Opponents are batting .269 against Samardzija so far.

RHP Johnny Cueto had his most dominant performance of the season on Saturday night. Cueto retired the first 13 batters he faced and conceded three hits, one run and two walks in 7 1/3 innings in a 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Cueto also collected six strikeouts and induced 10 groundouts, and even singled for his first hit of the season. Cueto (3-0) needs one more victory for 100 in his career.