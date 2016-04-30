San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP George Kontos (right flexor strain) threw 20 pitches off a mound Friday. It was the first mound session for Kontos since he went on the disabled list April 19. He will likely miss at least two more weeks. Prior to getting hurt, Kontos went 0-1 with a 1.59 ERA in eight games.

C Andrew Susac (right shoulder soreness) was placed on the seven-day disabled list at Triple-A Sacramento on Friday. It is the third trip to the disabled list in the last two seasons for Susac, who was shelved twice while with the Giants last season because of right thumb injuries. Susac is batting .214 with one homer and four RBIs in eight games with Sacramento.

RHP Jake Peavy endured one of the worst starts of his career Friday when he allowed six runs on four hits and five walks while striking out three over two-plus innings as the Giants were routed by the Mets 13-1. Peavy opened with two scoreless frames but was pulled after allowing the first six batters he faced to reach during the Mets’ franchise-record 12-run third inning. It was the fourth time in 361 big league starts he has pitched two innings or fewer. Peavy is 1-2 with an 8.61 ERA. He has allowed 39 hits and seven walks while striking out 17 batters in 23 innings.

RHP Matt Cain looks to earn his first win of the season in his fifth start of 2016 on Saturday afternoon, when he takes the mound for the Giants in the middle contest of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Cain didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start last Sunday, when he allowed four runs and 10 hits and two walks while striking out four over 5 2/3 innings in the Giants’ 5-4 loss to the Miami Marlins. He hasn’t won in 13 starts dating back to last July 22. Cain is 6-5 with a 3.23 ERA in 14 career starts against the Mets.

RHP Sergio Romo (right flexor strain) played catch from 60 feet Friday prior to the Giants’ 13-1 loss to the Mets. It was the first time Romo has played catch since he went on the disabled list April 14. He is expected to miss at least a couple more weeks. Romo has a 2.70 ERA in four appearances this season.