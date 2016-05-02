San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

2B Joe Panik (groin) sat out his second straight game Sunday, when the Giants beat the Mets 6-1. Manager Bruce Bochy said Panik reported to the park feeling better than he did Saturday but that he didn’t expect him to play Monday, when the Giants begin a three-game series against the Reds. Panik was injured running out of the batter’s box on Friday night. He is batting .280 with three homers and 12 RBIs in 24 games this season.

LF Angel Pagan (left hamstring strain) was injured Sunday trying to extend an RBI single into a double during the seventh inning of the Giants’ 6-1 win over the Mets. Pagan’s single easily scored 2B Kolby Tomlinson from second base, but Mets 1B Eric Campbell cut off the throw and Pagan was hurt as he screeched to a stop between first and second. Pagan gave himself up and was tagged out by SS Wilmer Flores. Manager Bruce Bochy said after the game that Pagan would be re-evaluated Monday but that the team might have to make a roster move because 2B Joe Panik (groin) is already expected to sit out Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds. Pagan is batting .315 with two homers, 13 RBIs and two stolen bases in 26 games this season.

RHP Johnny Cueto will make his first appearance against the franchise with whom he spent the first 12 seasons of his professional career Monday night, when he takes the mound for the Giants in the opener of a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Cueto was signed by Cincinnati as an undrafted free agent in 2004 and went 92-63 with a 3.21 ERA in seven-plus seasons for the Reds before being traded to the Kansas City Royals last summer. He signed a six-year deal with the Giants in December. Cueto threw a shutout in his most recent start last Tuesday, when he allowed seven hits and one walk while striking out a season-high 11 in the Giants’ 1-0 win over the San Diego Padres.

LHP Madison Bumgarner continued his dominance of the Mets and at Citi Field on Sunday afternoon, when he threw six shutout innings to earn the win in the Giants’ 6-1 victory. Bumgarner allowed seven hits and three walks in extending his scoreless streak at Citi Field to 18 innings. It is the longest scoreless streak authored by an opposing pitcher since Citi Field opened in 2009. His ERA in four career starts at Citi Field is 0.62, the lowest mark among any opposing pitcher (minimum 25 innings pitched). In five career starts against the Mets, Bumgarner is 4-0 with a 1.03 ERA. In six starts overall this season, Bumgarner is 3-2 with a 3.03 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings.