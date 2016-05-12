San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP George Kontos (right elbow flexor strain), currently on a rehab assignment, is expected to rejoin the Giants in San Diego next week.

RHP George Kontos, on a rehab assignment from a right flexor strain, could join the team in San Diego on Monday and that would give the bullpen a huge lift. Kontos took over the set-up role when RHP Sergio Romo went down with the same right flexor strain and pitched effectively. The Giants have needed to dip into their minor-league system a few times since Kontos has been out.

OF Angel Pagan has missed the last 10 games with a hamstring strain. The Giants hesitated putting him on the disabled list in hopes he could return sooner rather than later. Pagan had a chance to play Wednesday, but was not called upon. He could return any day.

RHP Sergio Romo is making progress from his right flexor strain. Giants manager Bruce Bochy said he has extended his range to 105 feet and has been throwing off a mound. Bochy sounded upbeat when he said Romo “is on his way.”

C Buster Posey ended an 0-for-18 streak, the second longest of his career to an 0-for-19 in July of 2013, Wednesday but still struggled in RBI situations. He grounded into a double play with the bases loaded, which did produce a run, and walked with the bases loaded in Wednesday’s extra-inning affair. He’s hitting .147 with runners in scoring position this year and is 3-for-his-last 29.