May 14, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Clayton Blackburn had his contract purchased from Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday, giving the Giants a 13-man pitching staff as they began a four-game series at Arizona. The Giants used seven relievers in a 5-4, 13-inning victory over Toronto on Wednesday. “We need the coverage,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said beforehand. “You hope nothing happens (with pitching). If it does, he could go 100 pitches.” Blackburn was 1-3 with a 5.68 ERA in seven games, six starts, for Sacramento. He was scheduled to start for the River Cats on Thursday.

RHP George Kontos (flexor strain) is expected to pitch in back-to-back minor league rehab games Friday and Saturday, manager Bruce Bochy said, and he is scheduled to join the Giants on Tuesday. However, Kontos could be activated before that if necessary, Bochy said. “Depending on how we use this bullpen, we could cut that short,” Bochy said. “He could throw Friday, and then we could bring him up if we think he is ready.”

OF Jarrett Parker was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday to make room for RHP Clayton Blackburn. Parker was 1-for-4 with a walk and a hit by pitch in three games with the Giants after being recalled Monday.

LF Angel Pagan (hamstring) ran the bases and took fly balls during normal pregame work Thursday. If he has no setbacks, he is likely to start Friday, Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. Pagan has not played since May 1, missing 10 consecutive games. He is hitting .315 with two homers and 15 RBIs.

RHP Sergio Romo (flexor strain) threw off a mound Thursday, manager Bruce Bochy said, adding that Romo could return in two to three weeks. The setup man made four appearances this season before getting hurt, giving up one run and one hit in 3 1/3 innings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
