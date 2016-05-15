San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

INF Kelby Tomlinson was 2-for-3 with two infield singles on Saturday night, the second after a late scoring change, when he made his third start of the season at shortstop to give left-handed hitting SS Brandon Crawford a day off against Arizona LHP Patrick Corbin. Crawford is 3-for-16 with 10 strikeouts against Corbin. Crawford entered the game as a defensive replacement in the bottom of the eighth inning.

1B Brandon Belt has 30 walks in 39 games and is on pace to pass his career high of 58 walks set last year by the All-Star break. “He’s just doing a better job of being selective,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy. “It’s pretty simply. He’s laying off pitches, and I think that goes with experience. Maturing as a hitter. The discipline he has now, we saw that coming, because his numbers in the minor leagues ... he hit and he walked a lot.” Belt walked 99 times at three stops in his first pro season in 2010. Belt has reached base in 21-plus straight games, the third-longest active streak in the National League and the second longest streak of his career. Belt and teammate 3B Matt Duffy have played in all 39 Giants games this season.

RHP George Kontos (flexor strain) pitched a scoreless inning in a rehab appearance with Triple-A Sacramento on Friday and is expected to be activated from the disabled list Tuesday for the first game of a three-game series at San Diego. Kontos has given up one run and five hits in 3 2/3 innings in four rehab outings with Sacramento.

RHP Jake Peavy gave up three hits and one run in six innings in his best start of the season on Saturday night against Arizona, although it did not result in a victory. Peavy took a no-decision and is 17-13 with a 4.47 ERA in 36 career starts against the Diamondbacks, the first a victory over LHP Randy Johnson on July 21, 2002. Peavy topped out at 89 mph (twice) while striking out five and walking two. “The last start (against Toronto), I threw 113 pitches about as hard as I could throw all of them,” said Peavy, who entered with an 8.47 ERA. “Today was the polar opposite. I don’t know if I threw one and let it all hang out. The problem hasn’t been stuff, it’s been execution.” Peavy has won four of his last six starts against the Diamondbacks and is 6-1 with a 3.79 ERA in his last 10 starts against them. Peavy had given up 16 earned in 13 innings in his last three starts this season since posting his only victory on April 23 against Miami, the only quality start in his seven starts this season.

RF Hunter Pence was 1-for-3 with his 200th career homer and two RBIs, doing his damage against Arizona LHP Patrick Corbin on Saturday night. Pence is 11-for-24 with three doubles, a triple, four homers and nine RBIs against Corbin in his career. “Every day is different. He’s had days where he’s dominated me,” Pence said, “and I’ve had some guys where I’ve caught him. You compete every day. We’re constantly evolving and adjusting.” Pence’s two-run homer in the fourth inning hit the top of the left-field fence and bounced into the stands. Pence was given the ball. “Who knows, it could be a gift for someone down the road that some kid who needs a ... you never know what I could do with it,” Pence said.