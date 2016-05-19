San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

1B Brandon Belt didn’t get on base, and these days, that’s news. Belt had reached safely in 24 consecutive games, which tied his career long he set last year. Belt was 0-for-4 Wednesday in the Giants’ 2-1 win over the Padres, with his batting average falling to .301.

INF Ehire Adrianza isn’t coming back as quickly as anticipated from his broken foot. The original diagnosis was that he would return in six weeks after getting hurt in mid-April. However, he won’t make that, as he remains in a walking boot.

RHP Jeff Samardzija starts in the series finale Thursday at San Diego, and that is a good thing for the Giants. In games started by LHP Madison Bumgarner, RHP Johnny Cueto and Samardzija, the Giants are 19-7. Samardzija is pitching in Petco Park for the first time since 2013. He defeated the Padres earlier this season.

RF Hunter Pence is a big reason why the Giants are enjoying a surge of late, winning seven straight games. Pence, who accounted for the team’s two RBIs on Wednesday with his home run in a 2-1 win over the Padres, has been hot. He is batting .348 (16-for-46) with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs in his past 12 games. His RBI total ranks fourth in the National League.