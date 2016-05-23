San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

LF Angel Pagan returned to the lineup after missing the Saturday game due to left hamstring tightness. He batted ninth in the order with LHP Madison Bumgarner occupying the No. 8 spot.

LF Angel Pagan returned Sunday after missing the Saturday game due to left hamstring tightness. He went 0-for-3 while hitting in the No. 9 hole. Pagan lined to right, grounded to second and struck out swinging.

RF Hunter Pence is expected to return to the lineup Monday when the Giants host the Padres for the first of three games, according to manager Bruce Bochy. Pence missed consecutive games Saturday and Sunday after feeling a tight right hamstring after the Friday night game against the Cubs.

RHP Johnny Cueto hopes he can duplicate the success he had against San Diego on Monday that he had during his last start on May 18. He tossed his second complete game of the season, allowing one run on four hits with two walks and eight strikeouts. With two complete games this season against the Padres, Cueto is 6-1 with a 1.67 ERA in his career against San Diego.

RHP Sergio Romo is scheduled to throw an inning with Triple-A Sacramento on Monday. Romo was placed on the disabled list on April 15 due to a flexor strain in his pitching arm.

RHP Sergio Romo is scheduled to throw one inning Monday in Sacramento as he begins a rehab assignment with the Giants' Triple-A affiliate. Romo went on the disabled list April 15 due to a right flexor strain.

LHP Madison Bumgarner is 5-0 with a 1.25 ERA in his past six starts after a 1-0 win over the Cubs on Sunday. He threw 7 2/3 scoreless innings. Giants manager Bruce Bochy was asked if Bumgarner is the one pitcher he would take if he was starting a team from scratch. "There are so many good choices, but sure I'm going to be biased," Bochy said. "He's young, strong, a great teammate -- attributes you want for a guy you start a team with."