San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

LHP Albert Suarez (1-1) will get his first major league start on Wednesday. He's made five relief appearances and threw five innings in relief of Matt Cain on Friday. Suarez was a second-round draft choice in 2015 and signed after his junior season at Miami. Suarez has split time between two minor league clubs this season and compiled a 3-2 record with a 3.90 ERA in eight starts. He is ranked as the organization's No. 9 prospect by MLB.com.

INF Matt Duffy suffered a left wrist contusion after being hit by a pitch on Monday and did not start Tuesday.

3B Matt Duffy did not start Tuesday's game because of a bruised left wrist suffered when struck by a pitch in Monday's game. X-rays on the wrist were negative. Duffy was able to pinch hit in the eighth inning and produced a sacrifice fly, then stayed in the game to play third base.

RHP Jake Peavy (2-5) won for the first time since April 23 and earned his first career victory at Turner Field. He pitched seven innings, faced the minimum and allowed only one hit to celebrate his 35th birthday. He struck out three, did not allow a walk, and threw 57 of his 77 pitches for strikes. Peavy also singled and scored the game's first run. He broke a six-game losing streak.

OF Denard Span was 3-for-4 with a triple and drove in two runs and is 7-for-16 on the current road trip. In his last six games, Span is batting .435 (10-for-23). He has shown no lingering issues after crashing into the wall on Friday and missing a game with a sore right hip.

OF Angel Pagan (left hamstring) should return when he's eligible to come off the DL on June 8.

RHP Johnny Cueto was named National League Pitcher of the Week. In two starts, Cueto was 2-0 with a 0.50 ERA, striking out 11 in 15 innings.

RHP Sergio Romo (flexor tendon) complained of soreness in his right elbow and will not pitch again for four or five days.

RHP Sergio Romo had a mild setback after throwing three innings in his most recent rehab stint with Triple-A Sacramento. Romo (flexor tendon) complained of a tender elbow. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the team moved Romo's eminent return back at least four or five days. He has missed 46 games since going on the DL retroactive to April 11.