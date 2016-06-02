San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

INF Kelby Tomlinson started at shortstop on Wednesday night. It was Tomlinson's fourth start at short. He started at second base on Sunday against Colorado and scored two runs. Tomlinson has played second, third, short and the outfield.

1B Brandon Belt was 3-for-4 on Wednesday and is batting .476 (10-for-21) with four doubles and two home runs on the current road trip. He hit his sixth homer Wednesday.

RHP Albert Suarez pitched five innings and allowed three runs on three hits and two walks with four strikeouts in his first major league start. Suarezz retired the first nine batters he faced and didn't run into real trouble until the sixth. Suarez even helped his own cause with his first career hit and RBI in the sixth inning, which gave the Giants a commanding 4-1 lead. He was trying to become the first Giants pitcher to win his first career start since Joe Martinez beat Houston in 2009.

RHP Derek Law allowed the game-winning home run to Atlanta's Freddie Freeman on Wednesday. It was only the eighth fly ball out of 53 balls in play against him. He was his first career loss for the rookie.

RHP Santiago Casilla allowed the Braves to tie the game in the ninth. It was his fourth blown save of the year. He had converted his five previous save opportunities.

RF Hunter Pence is likely headed for the disabled list after straining his right hamstring in the fourth inning Wednesday.

LHP Madison Bumgarner (6-2, 2.12) will make his 12th start of the season and pitch the team's final game at Turner Field. Bumgarner is riding a five-game winning streak and has a 1.28 ERA in those 49 innings, with one complete game, 54 strikeouts and just 14 walks. He received no decision in his last start, despite leaving the game after six innings with a 4-1 lead.

SS Brandon Crawford got the night off on Wednesday.