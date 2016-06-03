San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

1B Brandon Belt had a pair of doubles and a walk Thursday, going 2-for-3. He has 12 hits in his last 22 at-bats, with six doubles, two home runs and five RBIs. The hot streak has Belt’s batting average up to .306.

RF Hunter Pence was placed on the disabled list Thursday after straining his right hamstring running to first base on a ground ball in the fourth inning Wednesday. He had tweaked the same hamstring during May and was held out of the lineup for six games before returning last Friday. Pence is batting .298 with seven homers and 36 RBIs.

RHP Johnny Cueto, the reigning National League player of the week, goes for his ninth win Friday as the Giants open a series in St. Louis. He followed a shutout at San Diego by allowing just one earned run over six innings at Colorado despite dealing with discomfort in his back and left side. Cueto is 8-1 with a 2.31 ERA in his first 10 starts for the Giants after signing as a free-agent deal worth $130 million. He has three complete games.

LHP Madison Bumgarner struck out 11 over 7 2/3 scoreless innings and hit his 13th career homer Thursday against the Braves. It was his six consecutive victory and left him 7-2 with a 1.99 ERA. Bumgarner, who allowed four hits, has a 1.11 ERA during the winning streak. He has reached double figures in strikeouts 28 times in his career and is 6-0 with a 1.75 ERA in his past seven starts against the Braves.

OF Mac Williamson was promoted from Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday when RF Hunter Pence (right hamstring strain) was placed on the disabled list. He was hitting .287 with six homers and 29 RBIs in 36 games with Sacramento. Williams played in eight games with the Giants earlier this season, going 3-for-16.