San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

1B Brandon Belt's RBI single in the fourth got the Giants on the board and extended his streak of reaching base to 13 straight games. Belt has six RBIs in his last five games, helping make up for his sixth error of the year that led to St. Louis' only run in the third inning. Normally a solid defender, Belt is only two miscues away from tying his career high of eight, set in 2013.

RHP Jeff Samardzija gets the call Saturday night when San Francisco continues its series in St. Louis. He's coming off his shortest start of the season Monday in Atlanta, where he lasted just five innings in a 5-3 loss, giving up five runs off six hits and two walks while fanning four. In 19 games (eight starts) against the Cardinals, all with the Chicago Cubs, Samardzija is 4-3 with a 4.11 ERA.

RF Hunter Pence (torn hamstring) will undergo surgery Thursday and be out for at least eight weeks. Pence, who was injured running out a grounder Wednesday night in Atlanta, led the Giants with 36 RBIs and was batting .298. Without Pence's presence in the last two seasons, San Francisco is 56-64 and averages just under four runs per game. With him, it is 62-36 and scoring 4.87 runs per game.

RHP Johnny Cueto overcame a season-high five walks and a season-low one strikeout to score a rare win in his jinx ballpark, Busch Stadium. Cueto upped his record to 9-1 and lowered his ERA to 2.16 by yielding only four hits and an unearned run in six innings. None of the five walks Cueto permitted came around to score as he stranded seven St. Louis runners in the first four innings.

RHP Sergio Romo (right flexor strain) played light catch on the field Friday as he tries to restart a comeback from an injury that has sidelined him since April 11. Romo made three rehab appearances at Triple-A Sacramento before suffering a setback when he felt tenderness in his elbow. Romo fanned 71 batters in 57 2/3 innings last year, serving as a setup man.