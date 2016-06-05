San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

2B Joe Panik doubled twice in a game for the third time in his career, knocking home a run and setting up the Giants' final run in the fifth inning. Panik finished 2-for-4, upping his average to .251. The RBI double was the 250th hit in Panik's short big league career. His last two-double game was Aug. 1, 2015 at Texas.

RHP Jake Peavy gets the start Sunday night when San Francisco finishes its 10-game road trip in St. Louis. The former Cy Young Award winner is coming off his best outing of the year, a 4-0 victory Tuesday night in Atlanta in which he allowed only one hit in seven innings. Peavy is 3-4 with a 2.97 ERA in nine career starts against the Cardinals, but hasn't faced them in a regular season game since 2012.

CF Denard Span did what a good leadoff man should do, reaching base three times and tying a season high by scoring two runs. It was the third time that Span, who was 1-for-3 with a single, had scored multiple runs in a game. His leadoff walk in the first gave his teammates a good look at Michael Wacha's stuff and got the ball rolling for the offense to score in four of the first five innings.

RHP Jeff Samardzija was cruising for four innings, then couldn't keep the ball from sailing into the bleachers. Samardzija was rocked for four homers -- or one fewer than he'd allowed all season -- by the last nine batters he faced as he took the loss in St. Louis on Saturday. He went five-plus innings, giving up nine hits and six runs with no walks and two strikeouts.

SS Brandon Crawford doubled and tripled in a game for the fourth time in his career, scoring a pair of runs. Crawford is the third Giant to do so this season, joining Angel Pagan and Brandon Belt. Crawford's triple looked like a double off the bat, but he turned it into three bases by running hard out of the box and made third easily.