San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

LHP Steven Okert was called up to the majors on Friday as Santiago Casilla was placed on the paternity list.

1B Brandon Belt hit his ninth home run in Friday’s 5-1 win. The blast was a solo shot. He added a double and walked and scored in the first inning. Belt hadn’t played since Tuesday, when he left the game after getting hit by a pitch on his right foot.

RHP Santiago Casilla was placed on the paternity list for the weekend series as his wife is preparing to give birth to a baby girl.

OF Gregor Blanco gave the Giants good production out of the No. 9 hole in the batting order, coming through with a two-run single with the bases loaded in the fourth inning on Friday. He had just 13 RBIs on the season coming in, but stepped up as the Giants stretch their lineup with a DH in this series.

RHP Jeff Samardzija was very effective Friday, holding the Rays to four hits on the way to his eighth win and first complete game of the season. He wasn’t overpowering, with only four strikeouts, but got strong defense behind him the whole way. He had no wins in his previous three starts, so it’s a solid step back in the right direction.

SS Brandon Crawford got things started for the Giants on Friday with a two-out, two-run double in the first inning. He’s driven in 33 runs since May 2, putting him among the NL leaders in that timeframe.