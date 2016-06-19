San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Cory Gearrin picked up his second save of the season on Saturday. He worked the ninth inning -- closer Santiago Casilla is on paternity leave this weekend -- and gave up a solo home run but escaped for the save.

2B Joe Panik came up with a huge hit on Saturday, getting a three-run homer in the ninth inning to break a tie and help the Giants to their seventh straight win. He reset his career high with four RBIs after taking a pitch to the helmet with the bases loaded. He was fine, he said, despite the pitch hitting him squarely on the helmet.

3B Matt Duffy hit a home run on Saturday, his second in eight games after going 50 games without one. After playing stellar defense in Friday's win, he helped the Giants with his bat Saturday. Despite a .131 batting average on the road, he has three of his four homers on the road.

SS Brandon Crawford continues to show a clutch bat, tying the score on Saturday with an RBI single in the eighth inning. He's now hitting .365 with runners in scoring position, including 16 for his last 31. He also has seven RBIs in his last five games.