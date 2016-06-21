San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

3B Matt Duffy was out of the lineup Monday, ending his ironman streak just one day after became the active leader in the major leagues at 188 straight games played. He left Sunday’s game in Tampa after aggravating an Achilles’ injury. Manager Bruce Bochy said after Monday’s game that an MRI revealed a strain. “Wasn’t great news. He’s heading to the DL with an Achilles’ strain. It’s at least two weeks,” Bochy said. “We’re going to get another opinion and just see where we’re at so I can probably give you a little bit more tomorrow on exactly how long. But right now, it’s two weeks.” Ramiro Pena started at third.

CF Denard Span (stiff neck) was not in the lineup Monday. Manager Bruce Bochy was optimistic that Span will be available Tuesday. Gregor Blanco started in center.

RHP Yusmeiro Petit replaced RHP Stephen Strasburg on Monday night and pitched well, manager Dusty Baker said. Petit (2-1) gave up three runs and five hits with five strikeouts and a walk in six innings. “He didn’t do a good job, he did a great job,” Baker said of Petit. “There aren’t too many guys who could do what he did.”

RHP Sergio Romo, who has missed the past 62 games with a right flexor strain, has made two relief appearances on a rehab assignment with Class A Advanced San Jose. He has thrown two scoreless innings with four strikeouts.

LHP Madison Bumgarner’s numbers were good Monday -- five hits, one run over eight innings with eight strikeouts and two walks -- but not good enough to stretch his winning streak to eight games. His teammates were not able to crack the Pirates for any run support.