San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

INF Kelby Tomlinson (sprained thumb) could return before the All-Star break, manager Bruce Bochy said Tuesday. Tomlinson missed his 11th game.

3B Matt Duffy was placed on the 15-day DL Tuesday because of a left Achilles strain. He had been dealing with a similar issue but aggravated it Sunday. Manager Bruce Bochy expects Duffy to miss two to three weeks.

CF Denard Span returned to the Giants lineup Tuesday after sitting out Monday because of a stiff neck. He was 3-for-6 with a double and three RBIs.

LF Angel Pagan hit his second career grand slam in the fourth Tuesday. Since coming off the DL a week earlier, he is 7-for-27 with five runs, two doubles and six RBIs.

RHP Johnny Cueto (11-1) on Tuesday became the fourth major-league pitcher to reach 11 wins this season, along with Jake Arrieta, Clayton Kershaw and Chris Sale. He is the first Giants pitcher to win 11 of his first 15 starts of a season since Rick Reuschel in 1989. Cueto pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing one run on four hits, with six strikeouts and one walk. "Johnny was really good," manager Bruce Bochy said. "He's had an unbelievable first half, and he kept it rolling tonight."

INF Conor Gillaspie started at third base Tuesday and hit a two-run homer, his second, in the fourth. He finished 4-for-5 with four RBIs and two runs scored. "It was big for Conor, particularly with Duffy just going down," manager Bruce Bochy said. "That should give him a lot of confidence." Gillaspie and Ramiro Pena are expected to split time at third with Duffy out.

OF Mac Williamson was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento Tuesday and arrived at PNC Park shortly before game time and got inserted in the bottom of the eighth. He grounded out in the ninth. The right-handed hitter is expected to start Wednesday and Thursday, when the Pirates are scheduled to start left-handers.