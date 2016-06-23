San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Derek Law pitched in PNC Park in his hometown Pittsburgh for the third time in his career Wednesday night -- but the first two were in American Legion ball. His first major league appearance there ended with two scoreless innings as the Giants won 7-6 after trailing 6-1. Law said, "I said in the dugout it'd be really crazy to a get a win here. It was even crazier than I thought. You can't write (the script) better than that. That's right up there with making my (major league) debut."

OF Hunter Pence is working out less than two weeks after having hamstring surgery. He's doing various leg strengthening exercises.

RHP Sergio Romo (right flexor strain) moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday, and he threw a scoreless inning. Last weekend, he pitched a pair of scoreless innings in two rehab appearances for Class A San Jose.

C Buster Posey had a double in four at-bats Wednesday and now is 15-for-35 (.429) in his last nine games.

LHP Madison Bumgarner apparently is lobbying the club to allow him to take part in the All-Star home run derby. He has 13 career home runs, 11 in the last three seasons. There is a push to allow pitchers to stage their own derby in San Diego, but Bumgarner apparently wants to take part in the actual derby with position players.

INF Mac Williamson, back with the team for the fourth time this season, reached base four times on a single and three walks Wednesday. He came in hitting .161 in 15 games with the Giants, yet manager Bruce Bochy still batted him sixth.