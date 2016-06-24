San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

1B Brandon Belt was one of three regulars who didn't start Thursday but pinch hit in the eighth inning, grounding out to second base. Manager Bruce Bochy said he was impressed with San Francisco's effort without some of its regulars. "Some guys needed a day off," said Bochy, who also rested SS Brandon Crawford and LF Angel Pagan. "To find a way to win that ballgame with a rookie out there who battled very well today ... it's a good feeling."

2B Joe Panik came up big for a second consecutive game Thursday. His bases-clearing triple in the third inning erased San Francisco's deficit in emphatic fashion by putting it ahead 3-1. Panik gave the Giants a 7-6 lead Wednesday with a double in the sixth inning.

RHP Albert Suarez wasn't at his best early Thursday, but impressed Giants manager Bruce Bochy with a strong response later in his start. After allowing the Pirates to score one run without a hit in the first inning, Suarez struggled through the following two innings and allowed two runs in the third. He settled in and improved to 3-1 by allowing one hit in the fourth and fifth before being replaced by RHP George Kontos.