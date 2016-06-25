San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

1B Brandon Belt provided the key blow in Friday’s 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies, a bases-clearing, three-run double that turned a 2-1 deficit into a 4-2 lead in the seventh inning. Belt was batting with the bases loaded for the ninth time this season. He’d previously had only one hit in that situation. The Giants, meanwhile, improved to a best-in-baseball .407 batting average with the bases loaded.

RHP Jake Peavy continued his remarkable turnaround with another impressive effort in Friday’s 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Peavy allowed just two runs on seven hits over seven innings. He has posted a 1.91 ERA over his last six starts, winning three times, after opening the season with a 1-5 record and 8.21 ERA in his first nine outings.

RHP Matt Cain (strained right hamstring) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Friday in his first activity off a mound since reinjuring his hamstring in his last start May 27. He is scheduled for another bullpen session Sunday. If all goes well, he likely will be sent on an injury-rehab assignment next week.

RHP Sergio Romo (strained right flexor) completed a four-game injury-rehab stint Thursday night and returned to the Giants to be examined by their medical staff Friday. He is eligible to come off the 60-day disabled list. The Giants are expected to make that call this weekend. Romo hasn’t pitched in the majors since April 10, a stretch of 67 games.

LHP Madison Bumgarner will be looking to regain his winning ways Saturday night when he faces the Philadelphia Phillies. The All-Star candidate is coming off a complete-game, 1-0 loss at Pittsburgh. The loss was just the Giants’ fourth in the left-hander’s 15 starts this season. Bumgarner is 4-2 with a 3.14 ERA against the Phillies in seven career starts.