San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Phil Bickford was selected to participate in the Futures Game on June 10 in San Diego. The Giants’ first-round pick (No. 18 overall) last year has recorded a 4-4 record and 2.54 record at two levels of Class A ball this season. He is 20 years old.

LHP Adalberto Mejia will represent the Giants’ organization in the Futures Game on June 10 in San Diego. The 23-year-old product of the Dominican Republic has gone a combined 4-2 with a 2.18 ERA at Double-A and Triple-A this season.

2B Joe Panik was a late scratch from the starting lineup Tuesday after he reported concussion symptoms to Giants manager Bruce Bochy. Panik was hit by a pitch in the helmet on June 18 at Tampa Bay. He underwent three subsequent concussion tests without any negative results. In fact, he was hitting well of late, having driven in 10 runs in his last nine games. The Giants plan to re-evaluate Panik before deciding whether he needs to be placed on the concussion disabled list.

RHP Albert Suarez pitched well enough to win Tuesday night, but he got no help from the bullpen in a 13-11 loss to the Athletics. Suarez had limited the A’s to one run on two hits before giving up a walk and a single sandwiching two outs in the sixth. By the end of the inning, the A’s had taken a 5-4 lead against the Giants bullpen. He was charged with three runs in his 5 2/3 innings, the seventh consecutive start in which he gave up either two or three runs.

LHP Javier Lopez served up the biggest hit of the Giants’ 13-11 loss to the Athletics on Tuesday, a three-run home run to PH Jake Smolinski. It was the first hit Lopez allowed all season to a right-handed hitter. They previously were 0-for-9 against him. The home run allowed was just his second of the season.

RHP Jake Peavy will be seeking to extend a string of well-pitched starts to seven Wednesday when he faces the Athletics in Oakland. Peavy has allowed only eight earned runs over 37 2/3 innings (1.91 ERA) in his last six starts. He has made four starts against the A’s in his career, recording a 2-1 record and a 2.96 ERA.

3B Conor Gillaspie matched his career high with four hits in the Giants’ loss to the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night. Gillaspie was 4-for-4 before popping out in the eighth inning with the potential tying run at second base. He recorded four hits in a game twice previously: May 26, 2014, against the Indians and last Tuesday against the Pirates.

SS Brandon Crawford drove in a season-high-tying five runs, three on a bases-loaded triple, in the Giants’ loss Tuesday to the Athletics. The bases-clearing triple was the second of the season for Crawford, tying SS Ketel Marte of the Mariners for the big-league lead in the category. Crawford has driven in 12 runs with the bases loaded this season, the fourth most in baseball behind Toronto DH Edwin Encarnacion (15), Houston RF George Springer (13) and Pittsburgh RF Gregor Polanco (13).