San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Jake Smith, who has spent the season with Double-A Richmond, was designated for assignment, opening a spot on the 40-man roster for INF Grant Green. Green was promoted from Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday. Smith was 2-1 with a 7.08 ERA, 26 strikeouts and 23 walks in 22 appearances over 20 1/3 innings for Richmond.

INF Grant Green had his contract purchased from Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday, and he started at second base against the A's, who drafted him in the first round in 2009. Green went 2-for-5 with a double in San Francisco's 12-6 victory. Green hit .294 with 12 doubles and six home runs in 65 games for Sacramento this season after signing a minor league contract with the Giants. He had been sidelined since being injured on June 19 in a freak accident during a Triple-A game. Current Giants OF Mac Williamson accidentally sent his bat flying into the dugout on a swing, and it hit Green's right kneecap. He had four stitches, which came out Wednesday. Green hit .249 over parts of three major league seasons from 2013 to 2015 with the A's and the Angels.

1B Brandon Belt went 2-for-5 with a double and four RBIs on Thursday night in a 12-6 victory against Oakland. Belt had a two-run double in the third inning and a two-run single in the ninth. He is batting .333 with 17 doubles, six homers and 20 RBIs in his past 30 games.

RHP Chris Stratton was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday, opening a spot on the 25-man roster for INF Grant Green, who was recalled. Stratton is 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA in seven relief appearances over 10 innings for the Giants. He had six strikeouts and five walks. The Giants drafted Stratton in the first round in 2012, No. 20 overall. He reached the major leagues this season for the first time.

OF Chris Denorfia, who had been working out at the Giants' complex in Arizona, was added to the roster at Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday and started in left field against Albuquerque. He went 0-for-1 with three walks. The Giants, in need of outfield depth, signed him as a free agent on June 9. He is a .272 career hitter in 808 major league games over 10 seasons with five teams. He hit .269 with 11 doubles and three home runs last season in 103 games with the Cubs.

INF Ramiro Pena had an MRI exam Thursday that confirmed the initial diagnosis of a sprained left ankle. Pena was injured during a collision with RF Mac Williamson in the third inning Wednesday against the A's. Pena is expected to be out of the lineup for five to seven days but might be available to pinch-hit this weekend. According to Giants manager Bruce Bochy, Pena's injury wasn't serious enough to warrant a stay on the 15-day disabled list. "We just felt this was a better way to go instead of missing him for 15 days, if something else happened," Bochy said.

C Buster Posey hit his first home run since June 2 on Thursday, a three-run shot to left-center in the third inning of a 12-6 victory against Oakland. The home run, Posey's ninth of the season, came off of rookie LHP Dillon Overton. Posey went 2-for-6 and is batting .406 over his past 17 games.

LHP Madison Bumgarner's hopes of taking part in the All-Star Game's Home Run Derby this year are dead, manager Bruce Bochy said. "There is no Home Run Derby for Madison. It's been nixed." Bochy said the MLB Players Association didn't want a pitcher "taking a player's spot" in the derby but might consider a different format next year.

LHP Madison Bumgarner made major league history at the plate and earned his ninth win of the season on the mound Thursday in a 12-6 victory at Oakland. Bumgarner (9-4) became the first starting pitcher in 40 years to intentionally hit for himself at an American League stadium. Bumgarner, who has 13 career home runs, hit a leadoff double in his first at-bat, sparking a six-run rally in the third inning when the Giants batted around. Bumgarner went 1-for-4 and had two at-bats in the third inning. On the mound, he gave up four runs on seven hits, including two home runs, over 6 1/3 innings. Bumgarner struck out four, walked none and ended his two-game losing streak.

SS Brandon Crawford went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and hit his sixth home run of the season Thursday, a solo blast in the third inning off A's rookie LHP Dillon Overton. He launched Overton's first pitch over the right field fence. In his past nine games, Crawford is batting .386 (17-for-44). He has 10 RBIs in his past four games and has a team-high 52 for the season.