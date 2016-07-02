San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Jake Smith, designated for assignment by the Giants earlier this week, was released Friday. Smith was 2-1 with a 7.08 ERA, 26 strikeouts and 23 walks in 22 appearances over 20 1/3 innings for Double-A Richmond this year.

2B Joe Panik (concussion) did not make the three-game trip to Arizona, remaining in the Bay Area as he goes through the major league concussion protocol. He will be eligible to be activated from the seven-day disabled list July 6, but there is no timetable for his return. "We'll see how he reacts," manager Bruce Bochy said. "Doing the normal stuff you do to get the guys ready. Let him rest up and do his stuff there." Bochy and Panik spoke Thursday, and Panik told Bochy that he had a concussion when he was 10 years old when he knocked heads with another kid on the playground.

CF Denard Span (right neck) was a late scratch for the Giants and was replaced by CF Gregor Blanco. Span is batting .253 but has scored nine runs in his last nine games.

RHP Matt Cain (strained right hamstring) was rained out of a scheduled rehab start for the Giants' affiliate in the rookie-level Arizona League on Friday. He will try to go Saturday. He is expected to make one more rehab appearance before rejoining the Giants, manager Bruce Bochy said.

C Buster Posey was given a day off after playing in 20 straight games for the Giants, starting 19. He slashed .368/.430/.500 with seven doubles, a homer and 13 RBIs in that stretch.

LHP Madison Bumgarner could be used as a DH on days he does not pitch, said manager Bruce Bochy, who did not dismiss the idea out of hand. "Yeah, if it was the right matchup, sure," Bochy said. Bumgarner doubled in four at-bats against Oakland on Thursday to become the first pitcher since the White Sox's Ken Brett in 1976 to intentionally to be used instead of a DH. "I like his at-bats," Bochy said. "I like his presence in there. He works the pitcher pretty good because they do fear him." Bumgarner had four homers in 2014 and five last season. He has two this year, and he has one in each of the last two years against Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw.