San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

INF Kelby Tomlinson (sprained thumb) was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A San Jose.

CF Denard Span (right neck) missed his second straight game Saturday after being scratched from the original starting lineup Friday. He took batting before the game and appears closer to returning. "He's doing better," manager Bruce Bochy said, "but I just want to give him another day." CF Gregor Blanco was 0-for-4 while making his second straight start in the leadoff spot in place of Span.

RHP Matt Cain gave up three hits and two runs in 3 2/3 innings of a rehab start for the Giants' affiliate in the Arizona League on Saturday after being rained out of a scheduled start the night before. He struck out six and walked one. He is expected to make one more rehab start before joining the Giants after the All-Star break.

INF Ramiro Pena, who was removed in the fifth inning of a Wednesday game against Oakland with a sprained ankle, hit in the batting cages before the game Saturday and was unavailable to pinch-hit. "He's doing better," manager Bruce Bochy said. "He did some jogging out there earlier today."

RF Hunter Pence (right hamstring strain) took pregame batting practice Saturday for the first time since he was placed on the disabled list June 2. "We don't have a target date yet, but the fact that he will hit on the field, that's a great sign," manager Bruce Bochy said. The original prognosis was for Pence to miss between 6-to-8 weeks. "So he's on target," Bochy said. Pence is slashing .298/.375/.486 with seven homers and 36 RBIs. Despite missing 33 games, he is tied for third on the team in homers and tied for fourth in RBIs.

RHP Sergio Romo (flexor strain) is expected to rejoin the team Monday, when it begins a six-game homestand against Colorado and Arizona, manager Bruce Bochy said. Romo has been out since mid-April after making four appearances with the Giants. He is 1-1 with a 3.18 ERA in 11 rehab appearances at Class A San Jose and Triple-A Sacramento. Romo faced four batters in a scoreless inning Friday at Sacramento. Romo was recently transferred to the 60-day disabled list, and because of that the Giants will have to create a spot for him on both the 25- and 40-man rosters when he is activated.