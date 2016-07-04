San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Albert Suarez gave up two runs on six hits in six innings in his sixth start of the season Sunday at Arizona. Suarez also has pitched six games in relief and been valuable in both roles, but with RHPs Matt Cain and Sergio Romo (flexor) returning shortly, roster spots are precious. Romo is expected to rejoin the team Monday. "He (Suarez) has done such a great job," manager Bruce Bochy said Saturday. "He's a guy you want on your club. With that said ... options give you flexibility. He, (RHP reliever Derek) Law give that to you. I think he's earned a spot here, but can't say for sure because we're getting Romo back, we're getting Cain back. You don't know exactly what's going to happen."

3B Matt Duffy (left Achilles strain) had the boot removed from his foot after seeing a doctor Saturday, and he took ground balls before the game Sunday. Manager Bruce Bochy said it is possible that Duffy could return for the first game after the All-Star break July 14 at San Diego. Duffy, who went on the disabled list June 20, is hitting .253/.313/.358 with 11 doubles, four homers and 21 RBIs in 70 games.

CF Gregor Blanco was a late scratch Sunday because of a sore knee. "He hurt it in the outfield Saturday, manager Bruce Bochy said. No tests were scheduled at this point, Bochy said. Blanco had been scheduled to lead off for the third straight game in place of CF Denard Span, who continues to be bothered by right neck soreness. Instead, 1B Brandon Belt started in left field because LF Angel Pagan got a start off due to general soreness, although he pinch-hit in the 11th inning.

RHP Matt Cain (hamstring) threw 46 pitches in a rehab appearance for the Giants' rookie-level affiliate in the Arizona League on Saturday night and came out of it ready for another, manager Bruce Bochy reported. "Felt great," Cain said. The Giants have not decided whether to give Cain one or two more rehab starts, Bochy said. With no setbacks, Cain is expected to rejoin the Giants shortly after the All-Star break.

LF Angel Pagan got a start off due to general soreness, although he pinch-hit in the 11th inning and stayed in to play defense. He struck out in his only plate appearance.

RHP Sergio Romo, who hasn't pitched for the Giants since April 10 because of a strained flexor in his right arm, completed an extensive rehab stint in the minors over the weekend and was told to meet the team in San Francisco for an examination. He could be activated Monday before the series opener against the Rockies.

LHP Madison Bumgarner (9-4, 2.20 ERA) seems certain to be named to the NL All-Star team, but it appears just as certain he will unavailable to participate because he is scheduled to start July 10, the last day before the break. In recent years, deserving pitchers have been named to the All-Star Game in recognition of a strong first half with the knowledge that they will not be available, and subs were then added. San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy is a proponent of letting his stars compete in the game. "I don't mind my guys pitching and playing in the All-Star Game," Bochy said.