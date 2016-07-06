San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

1B Brandon Belt was among the five players selected Tuesday for the Final Vote that will determine the last member of the National League All-Star team for next week's game. Belt will go up against SS Trevor Story of the Colorado Rockies, 3B Jake Lamb of the Arizona Diamondbacks, LF Ryan Braun of the Milwaukee Brewers and LF Starling Marte of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Balloting ends Friday. Belt might have helped his cause with two hits and an RBI in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Colorado Rockies. He ended the night with a .297 average.

OF Gregor Blanco (sore left knee) was a late scratch from the starting lineup Tuesday night after initially having been penciled into the leadoff spot. Blanco flied out as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning of the 7-3 loss to the Colorado Rockies. Blanco has not started any of the last three games, twice after having been in manager Bruce Bochy's original lineup. Blanco reported soreness in the knee after taking batting practice Tuesday.

CF Denard Span (sore neck) is likely to return to the Giants' lineup Friday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks, manager Bruce Bochy announced Tuesday. Span missed his fifth consecutive game Tuesday, but a decision not to place him on the 15-day disabled list was made because the pain has subsided to the point where a return later this week is a distinct possibility. Span had played in 76 of the Giants' first 81 games before the injury.

RF Hunter Pence (strained right hamstring) has been tentatively scheduled for an injury-rehab assignment in the minor leagues this weekend, Giants manager Bruce Bochy reported Tuesday. Pence missed his 31st consecutive game Tuesday, but appears primed to return to the club after the All-Star break. The Giants have gone 20-11 in his absence.

RHP Johnny Cueto will go after his 10th consecutive win when he faces the Colorado Rockies in the finale of a three-game series Wednesday. Cueto's nine-game winning streak is the Giants' longest since RHP Jason Schmidt compiled a 12-gamer in 2004. The Giants are 15-2 in his starts this season. Selected as a National League All-Star on Tuesday, Cueto (12-1) is a candidate to start next week's game in San Diego. He's gone 5-2 with a 2.35 ERA in 10 career starts against the Rockies.

C Buster Posey was voted by the fans to start in next week's All-Star Game, Major League Baseball announced Tuesday. It will be the third All-Star start of Posey's career. He went 0-for-2 with two walks later in the evening in the Giants' 7-3 loss to the Colorado Rockies.

LHP Madison Bumgarner pitched at least six innings without allowing a run for the fourth time this season in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Colorado Rockies. Bumgarner was pulled after six innings despite having thrown only 96 pitches, his second-lowest total of the season. The Giants were ahead 2-0 at the time. He did not get a decision. Earlier in the day, Bumgarner was selected to the National League All-Star team, but he will be ineligible to pitch in the game if he, as scheduled, starts Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks.