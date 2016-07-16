San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

INF Joe Panik passed his concussion tests Friday and will start a rehab assignment Sunday or Monday.

2B Joe Panik passed his concussion tests Friday and will start a rehab assignment Sunday or Monday. Panik was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list June 28. Panik said he expects to be back in the Giants lineup next weekend against the Yankees in New York at the end of an eight-game road trip.

RHP Matt Cain (right hamstring) made his final rehab start with Single-A San Jose Friday and is scheduled to start July 19 or 20 at Boston.

RHP Matt Cain made his final scheduled rehab start with Single-A San Jose Friday night and is ticketed to start for the Giants July 19 or 20 in Boston. But Cain allowed nine runs on 10 hits and three walks in four innings Friday night for San Jose.

San Francisco RF Hunter Pence (right hamstring strain), who has been out since June 2, began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Friday. He will remain with the River Cats for at least 30 at-bats.

RF Hunter Pence started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento Friday night. Giants manager Bruce Bochy said Pence will need at least 30 at-bats with the River Cats. Pence has been on the disabled list since June 2 with a right hamstring strain and had surgery June 9 to remove a tendon.

RHP Madison Bumgarner took the loss Friday night in San Diego. But he worked six innings, meaning he has worked six or more innings in 17 straight starts -- the longest streak of his career and the longest by a Giants starter since Ryan Vogelsong made 22 straight starts of six innings or more over the 2011-2012 seasons. Bumgarner is 6-3 with a 1.75 ERA in 13 starts since May 11.