San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

2B Joe Panik (concussion) will start at least three days of minor league games on Monday. If all goes well, he could rejoin the team next weekend when it plays the Yankees in New York. Panik is a Yonkers, N.Y., native and has been eyeing this series. "I know he wants to play in Yankee Stadium and all that but you can't let that dedicate the decision," manager Bruce Bochy said. "He has to be ready."

RHP Matt Cain (hamstring) will throw a bullpen session on Sunday, after which manager Bruce Bochy will meet with his starter. Cain was roughed up in his final minor league start pitching for Class A San Jose. "This game can humble you," Bochy said. "But the good news is he feeling good." Cain could start against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday. Cain hasn't pitched for the Giants since June 13.

RF Hunter Pence exited his minor league game early as he continues to work himself back from a strained hamstring. Pence was to play five innings with Triple-A Sacramento but he left after three innings. Pence was hit in his right leg in one of the at-bats and that could have been the cause of him to depart early. Giants officials didn't think he had aggravated his injury. The plan was for Pence to play five more innings on Sunday but those plans aren't clear.

C Buster Posey hit his second home run in his last 20 at-bats and none was bigger than this game-tying shot in the 10th inning against the Padres on Saturday night. The Giants would lose in 10, but Posey's shot didn't go unnoticed. "That's our guy right there," teammate Jeff Samardzija said. "We lean on Buster for those hits. He's a guy who wants to be in those situations."