San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

2B Joe Panik (concussion) played five innings in a rehab game with Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, going 0-for-2 with a walk and two hard lineouts. "That's good news," Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. Panik has been out since June 27.

RHP Jake Peavy's return to Fenway Park didn't go as planned. Peavy, a member of the Red Sox's 2013 World Series championship team, surrendered four runs -- including two homers -- three hits and a walk with six strikeouts in six innings. However, he received a standing ovation while throwing his warm-up pitches in the second inning. "That was awesome," he said. "I love Fenway Park and getting a chance to come back here as a visitor. Tonight was different because you're in compete mode and you're trying to find a way to win, but I certainly appreciate the fan response."

RHP Matt Cain returns from the disabled list Wednesday at Boston. Cain (1-5, 5.34 ERA) has only faced Boston once, giving up a run and three hits with three strikeouts in seven innings during the Giants' only previous trip to Fenway on June 16, 2007. Cain hasn't pitched since June 13, when he sustained a right hamstring strain. He was 1-1 with a 9.00 ERA in three minor league rehab starts, allowing 13 runs and 14 hits in 13 innings. "He's ready to go," Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. "He's got no issues with the hamstring. We just hope he's sharp and gives his team a chance to win."

RHP Kyle Drabek signed a minor-league contract with San Francisco on Monday night, although he might be in line for a position change. "At our request, Drabek is taking ground balls and giving us a look at him as an infielder," Giants general manager Bobby Evans told ESPN. "But we're not ruling out his continuing with us from the mound." The No. 18 overall pick in the 2006 amateur draft is 8-15 with a 5.26 ERA in 43 career games (30 starts). He last pitched April 7 with Arizona.

RF Hunter Pence (right hamstring strain) was held out of Triple-A Sacramento's doubleheader on Tuesday as a precaution. "(The trainers) thought it's wise to give him one more day," Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. Pence suffered a setback Saturday, leaving the game with some hamstring soreness. He hasn't played since June 1.