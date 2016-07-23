San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

INF Ehire Adrianza (foot) had his rehab assignment transferred from Class A San Jose to Triple-A Sacramento on Friday. He batted .333 with five home runs in nine games with San Jose. Adrianza has not played since April 14 when he fouled a ball off his foot in Colorado.

RHP Cory Gearrin (shoulder) could begin a rehab assignment sometime next week. Gearrin has been on the DL since July 6 with a strained shoulder and Thursday he threw his first bullpen session without difficulty.

2B Joe Panik (concussion) also had the night off from appearing in a rehab game with Triple-A Sacramento on Friday and is expected to play there Saturday. Panik did not play Thursday and manager Bruce Bochy said it was because he was not feeling good. "We just backed him off," Bochy said. "We will evaluate him to make sure he's doing fine." Bochy did not indicate whether Panik's condition was related to the concussion and subsequent symptoms he has been sidelined with since June 27.

INF Matt Duffy (strained left Achilles) could start a rehab assignment sometime next week. He began a running program in Arizona earlier this week and has run comfortably the last three days. Duffy had the walking boot removed.

RF Hunter Pence (right hamstring strain) had the night off from appearing in a rehab game with Triple-A Sacramento on Friday. Pence played five innings in right field Thursday after being held out the previous two nights. Manager Bruce Bochy said Pence is expected to resume playing in games Saturday. Pence has been out since June 2 and earlier this week Bochy said he about a week behind schedule. Last Saturday, he suffered a setback with the hamstring and left a rehab game early.

C Buster Posey exited Friday's game in the fourth inning with a left foot injury. He had X-rays that came back negative. "Yeah, it just wasn't really feeling better," Posey said. "Good thing is, x-rays are negative, so hopefully we'll get it feeling good as soon as possible." Posey walked in the second and had a single in the fourth when he was stranded at third. During his first plate appearance, Posey fouled a ball off his left foot.