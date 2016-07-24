FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
July 24, 2016 / 8:46 PM / a year ago

San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Cory Gearrin (shoulder) will face hitters Sunday. Gearrin has been on the DL since July 6 with a strained shoulder.

2B Joe Panik (concussion) consulted with team doctors Friday and they said he was fine.

IF Matt Duffy (strained left Achilles) has been running 60-yard sprints and manager Bruce Bochy said he is about 75 percent.

RF Hunter Pence (right hamstring strain) was scheduled to play six innings Saturday and seven innings Sunday with Triple-A Sacramento. He had a scheduled night off Friday and will another day off Monday since Sacramento does not have a game.

C Buster Posey was in the lineup and catching after exiting Friday's game in the fourth inning with a right foot contusion.

RF Mac Williamson started against RHP Ivan Nova, whom had Tommy John surgery the same day as him on April 28, 2014. Against Andrew Miller on Friday night, Williamson reached a full count after being behind 0 and 2 in the count and had the game-tying double. "He had a great at-bat last night," manager Bruce Bochy said before the game. "We can use a little more punch. Mac provides that. You saw how he hit the ball last night, and in Boston. We're not a power hitting club, but we can use that now when we're not scoring runs."

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.