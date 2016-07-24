San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Cory Gearrin (shoulder) will face hitters Sunday. Gearrin has been on the DL since July 6 with a strained shoulder.

2B Joe Panik (concussion) consulted with team doctors Friday and they said he was fine.

IF Matt Duffy (strained left Achilles) has been running 60-yard sprints and manager Bruce Bochy said he is about 75 percent.

RF Hunter Pence (right hamstring strain) was scheduled to play six innings Saturday and seven innings Sunday with Triple-A Sacramento. He had a scheduled night off Friday and will another day off Monday since Sacramento does not have a game.

C Buster Posey was in the lineup and catching after exiting Friday's game in the fourth inning with a right foot contusion.

RF Mac Williamson started against RHP Ivan Nova, whom had Tommy John surgery the same day as him on April 28, 2014. Against Andrew Miller on Friday night, Williamson reached a full count after being behind 0 and 2 in the count and had the game-tying double. "He had a great at-bat last night," manager Bruce Bochy said before the game. "We can use a little more punch. Mac provides that. You saw how he hit the ball last night, and in Boston. We're not a power hitting club, but we can use that now when we're not scoring runs."