San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

1B Brandon Belt seemed encouraged by the fact he drew two walks during Sunday's 5-2 loss. Belt also struck out twice and grounded out for the final out of San Francisco's 1-7 road trip. Belt will return to San Francisco with a respectable .278 average but he also will return in a 2-for-33 slump. "We've got to get Belt a break," Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. "Take a little pressure off of him. See if we can get him going again. Tough when you get in these things where you're a player or hitter or pitcher. He's fighting it right now. You can tell, he's pressing."

INF Ehire Adrianza (foot) appeared in his first rehab game with Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday and was 3-for-5 with a home run. In 10 rehab games, Adrianza has homered six times. He has been on the DL since April 14.

2B Joe Panik (concussion) had Sunday off but continued doing side work with Triple-A Sacramento. Manager Bruce Bochy said it "looks like we turned a corner on him" and Panik could resume his rehab assignment Tuesday.

INF Matt Duffy (Achilles) continued running comfortably and a decision on if he will start a rehab assignment could take place Monday. Duffy has been on the disabled list June 21, two days after getting hurt running the bases in Tampa Bay.

RHP Jake Peavy makes his 20th start of the season Monday night when the Giants face the Cincinnati Reds. He is 7-1 with a 2.92 ERA in 13 career starts against the Reds and his teams are 11-2 in those games. Peavy's lone loss against the Reds occurred May 4 when he allowed seven earned runs and eight hits in six innings. Peavy last pitched Tuesday in Boston when he allowed four runs and three hits in six innings of a 4-0 loss.

RHP Jeff Samardzija allowed five runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings during Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Yankees. Over his last 10 starts, Samardzija is 2-4 with a 6.32 ERA. He began the season with a 7-3 record and a 2.84. He had trouble against New York's left-handed hitters, allowing them to get seven hits in 21 at-bats Sunday. Left-handed hitters have 25 hits in their last 68 at-bats against him.

RF Hunter Pence (strained right hamstring) resumed his rehab assignment Saturday with Triple-A Sacramento and went 1-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI double while playing right field.

C Buster Posey started at DH and was 2-for-4 after going 2 for 17 in the previous five games. Manager Bruce Bochy said Posey will be the first baseman Monday and have Tuesday off.

RF Mac Williamson appeared in all three games and started the last two in New York. Although he was thrown out trying to go from first to third in the eighth inning, Williamson was one of the few Giants to hit consistently during the trip. He was 8-for-18 (.444) with three home runs and seven RBIs on the trip. Williamson is hitting .381 in 19 road games but .140 (6-for-43) in 17 home games.